Azerbaijan continues trial for individuals charged with espionage for France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The next trial session regarding the criminal case of Martin Ryan and Azad Mammadli, who are arrested on charges of spying for France, has begun in a criminal case led by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The hearing presided over by Judge Elmin Rustamov, took place at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes. During the session, Martin Ryan gave his testimony.

When asked about his first visit to Azerbaijan, Ryan stated that he came to the country to establish a business.

"I met a person named Emin Süleymanov, and we kept regular contact. Later, I lost contact with him. He was organizing meetings between French and Azerbaijani companies. He needed someone in Azerbaijan, and I was offered the position. Though I was unemployed at the time, I had money, and I saw it as an opportunity, so I accepted the job," Ryan explained.

When the public prosecutor asked Martin Ryan, "Why did you reach out to the French Embassy?" he explained that his situation necessitated the contact.

"My connection with the French Embassy staff began in 2015. I was looking to establish a business in Azerbaijan, and for that, I needed reliable connections. I met Ramin Mammadov, and together, we launched a business focused on attracting French companies to Azerbaijan. Our venture was progressing well. Later, I encountered Frederik Devos, who mentioned that he was involved in two key projects. He was conducting geostrategic analyses, primarily focused on Iran.

Another matter he raised was the security of the French nationals living in Azerbaijan.This struck me as suspicious, as protecting the security of French citizens in Azerbaijan is the embassy's responsibility. During our meeting, he pulled out a photo and told me that the person in it was a Russian citizen. He had been expelled from France and had also been in Kazakhstan. He suggested that this individual could be in Azerbaijan. He also mentioned that both Iranian and Russian companies posed a threat. He discussed suspicious activities involving Iran and Russia, advising me to exercise caution. Additionally, he instructed me to report any suspicious occurrences to him and requested that I introduce Azerbaijani citizens I knew to him," Ryan added.

The accused stated that Devos had asked him to discuss conflicting issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia:

"On October 4, 2020, diplomatic relations between France and Azerbaijan became tense. He asked me questions about the power differences during the war, weapons, and the state of the country, Türkiye and Pakistan, and asked me to share videos with him if I had them. I understood that these were to pour grist for the Armenian mill. Imagine that he asked so many questions about Türkiye and Pakistan, wanted to get information, but he did not ask so many questions about Armenia, Iran, and Russia. The attention was focused on countries that supported Azerbaijan. I was suspicious of this. I was also busy with my own work for him. I went to pavilions and tried to establish contacts with foreign companies. We were interested in Iranian companies, and we have established relations with many Iranian companies," he said.

To the prosecution’s question, "Did you introduce Azerbaijani people to him?" the accused responded that he introduced Zaur Mustafayev to Frederic Devos.

"Later, Azad Mammadli began to do these things. He was very good at this job. Because he had certain goals. Later, he wanted to meet a businessman named Ilgar. Ilgar's wife knew Devos's husband well. Both ladies worked at the 'Bakou Francophones' Association. I also knew Ilgar very well. I taught French in Azerbaijan. I know Ilgar from here too. She was my listener," he said.

Defendant Martin Ryan shared that a woman named Olga had approached him for French lessons.

"This appeal seemed suspicious to me. Why would an embassy employee want to keep her diplomatic job and learn French and work in the tourism sector? After 2-3 lessons, Olga did not come to class. I reported this to the course administration. He did not know either. All the events that happened raised reasonable suspicions in me. Soon after, Frederick also left. A person named Laurent Lédi contacted me and said that he was a follower of Frederick Devos. However, when he contacted me, Frederick was in Azerbaijan.

Laurent Lédi also wanted what Frederick wanted from me and said that the meetings would take place frequently. I do not know where he knew him from, but Laurent Lédi knew Azad Mammadli as well as me. At that time, I felt that I was under Laurent Lédi's control. Of course, I told Azad Mammadli that we were under the control of the French special services and that we should act carefully.

After some time, Laurent Lödy disappeared. I contacted his assistant. I learned that his assistant did not know about him either. Later, in August, I met a man named Jerome. We were in contact with him on WhatsApp. He suggested that I meet him near the mud volcanoes because it is a secluded place. I apologized directly and refused to meet. But we met him at events. Our topic was usually about Iran. He told me about work that there was a demand for soft drinks in Azerbaijan. He advised me to bring more soft drinks into the country," he said.

When asked by the state prosecutor, "Why did you carry out these tasks for the embassy?" Martin Ryan replied that he did not expect financial compensation but only sought to complete the work.

"It was important for me to establish contact with the embassy. This was both a step I took to protect my security, and I knew where the relations between the two countries stood. I did not receive any financial income from these works, but my relationship with the embassy was strengthened," he explained.

The trial will continue on April 14.

To note, Martin Ryan and others were arrested on December 4, 2023. Martin Rian, CEO of Mercorama LLC, was charged with espionage.

According to the indictment, Martin Ryan was used as a spy agent by employees of the French DGSE (General Directorate of External Security), who involved him in secret cooperation and were subsequently expelled from Baku as a "persona non grata."

Along with Martin Ryan, Azad Mammadli, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will stand trial in this criminal case on charges of "high treason."

As is known, on December 20, 2023, Bernard Emy, the chief of the French Directorate General of External Security (DGSE), was fired from his position following the revelation of a significant espionage network and operational deficiencies.

