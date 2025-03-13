Latvia's former president praises Azerbaijan's efforts in creating global cooperation platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan has supported and created a neutral, welcoming environment to bring together leaders with diverse viewpoints from around the world, opening its doors to such dialogue, said Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the 6th President of Latvia and co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, during her speech at the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

She highlighted that we are living in a world flooded with information: "This information has been weaponized and is being used for manipulation. Trust and confidence are eroding. We are in the midst of a serious crisis. Politicians from major countries are lying to people without a second thought".

The president stressed that we are witnessing many things unfolding in the opposite direction.

"Just three years ago, the U.S. began the war in Ukraine, and Russia was seen as its enemy. Now, however, Russia has aligned itself with Belarus and North Korea on the opposing side. This is a very confusing world. People around the globe are feeling lost. Rational thinking and respect for others should be the focus of today's discussions," she concluded.