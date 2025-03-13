Global Baku Forum hosts "UN Pact for Future: Building New Global Consensus" panel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ A panel discussion on the theme of "The UN Pact for the Future: Building a New Global Consensus" is being held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The discussion features the Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the UN Guy Ryder, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Najat Mokhtar, President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Asad Majid Khan, Chief Adviser on National Security and Foreign Policy to the President of Türkiye Akif Cagatay Kılıc, former President of Hungary Katalin Novak, former Regional Vice President of the World Bank for Eastern and Southern Africa Hafez Ghanem, and former President of Slovenia Borut Pahor.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

