We need to have peace in the South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. We will not forget the genocide of Khojaly, when Armenians killed 613 innocent people, more than 60 children, and more than 100 women. But at the same time, we need to look to the future, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“We need to have peace in the South Caucasus, and that's why Azerbaijan was the initiator of the peace process. Actually, Azerbaijan was even the author of the draft peace agreement, which today is being discussed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and largely agreed,” the Azerbaijani leader added.