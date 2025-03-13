We cannot and we will not forget the years of occupation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. On the Armenia-Azerbaijan process, we cannot and we will not forget the years of occupation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“We cannot forget the suffering of the Azerbaijani people, which was caused by Armenian occupation and aggression. Those who visit the liberated territories can see the level of barbarism. All our cities are in ruins. Now we are rebuilding them. But everything was levelled to the ground, and that was a deliberate urbicide against our villages, cities, against our religious and historical heritage. 65 mosques were demolished,” the head of state noted.