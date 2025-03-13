Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Global Baku Forum has become one of leading international platforms - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 13 March 2025 10:52 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. I'd like to congratulate the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on its extraordinary activity throughout all these years and also for organizing this important international event, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The head of state noted, “We are very proud that the Global Baku Forum has become one of the leading international platforms for addressing important issues of global agenda.”

