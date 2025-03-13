Global Baku Forum continues to grow in success - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The Global Baku Forum truly becomes more successful each year, with the number of participants steadily increasing. This year's program addresses the realities, challenges, and crises facing the world. The topics indicate today's problems, said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and head of the delegation at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press briefing at the XII Global Baku Forum, the former FM also noted that the forum hosts many participants and speakers from different continents across the globe.

"I am one of them. When Azerbaijan invites us, regardless of where it is or the topic, it is our duty to attend," Çavuşoğlu said.

He also mentioned that the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya is taking place this year for the fourth time.

"Each year, it becomes more successful and influential. We aim to strengthen cooperation between these two forums and have discussed this with the Azerbaijani representatives. I wish the forum success," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel