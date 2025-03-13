Iran isn't party breaching JCPOA terms - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Iran has not been the party to violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) concerning its nuclear program, said Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Trend reports.

Speaking at a closed session of the UN Security Council, Iravani noted that Iran's nuclear activities are entirely peaceful in nature. He emphasized that Iran has not violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has fulfilled its monitoring obligations. He accused those claiming otherwise of distorting the facts.

The ambassador added that the NPT does not impose any restrictions on Iran's uranium enrichment levels, describing this as an undeniable fact. "The only limitation in this area is the one specified under the JCPOA. The United States deliberately weakened and undermined the agreement," Iravani said.

He also noted that despite the suspension of certain provisions of the JCPOA, Iran’s nuclear program remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In fact, according to the IAEA, Iran’s nuclear program is one of the most closely monitored programs in the world, with no other country accepting this level of control and transparency. However, Iravani pointed out that this issue is still being raised in the UN Security Council, despite having no legal or technical basis.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.