Turkmenistan's oil sector hits output records, exceeding targets

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. At a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, it was reported that Turkmenistan's Türkmennebit exceeded its oil production target, reaching 105.8 percent in early 2025, Trend reports.

Positive results were also noted in other areas of the oil and gas industry. The plan for oil refining was fulfilled at 102.4 percent, while gasoline production reached 102.2 percent. Polypropylene production reached 102.8 percent of the planned target, and lubricant production reached 110.6 percent.

A significant increase was observed in liquefied gas production, reaching 125.3 percent of the target. The plan for the extraction of natural and associated gas was fulfilled at 104.2 percent.

Following the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed the deputy PM to take comprehensive measures to further increase hydrocarbon production, make more efficient use of existing production capacities, and continue the implementation of modern technologies in the oil and gas sector.