There is no need for Minsk Group today, nor can there be - presidential assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ There is no need for the Minsk Group today, nor can there be, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration told reporters at the opening of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Considering Armenia's claims against Azerbaijan, it is evident that Armenia, with the backing of certain supporters, is making efforts to preserve the Minsk Group—a relic of the past, now obsolete and functionless—by any means. Today, there is no need for the Minsk Group, and there can be no place for it. Any attempt to revive it is nothing more than a utopian notion," he said.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel