Decision to organize COP29 in Azerbaijan was driven by very responsible approach of the country towards its energy resources - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The decision to organize COP29 in Azerbaijan, I think, was driven by very responsible approach of Azerbaijan towards its energy resources, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The head of state pointed out, “I'd like to underline that our country is not in shortage of energy supply. On the contrary, today Azerbaijan is providing energy security for more than a dozen countries. Twelve of them are recipients of Azerbaijani natural gas. Ten out of twelve are European countries. So, it's not by chance that the European Commission has called Azerbaijan a reliable partner and also a pan-European energy supplier.”