Interconnected global crises demand collaborative solutions - WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ We live in an interconnected world facing global crises that demand collective solutions, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said in his speech at the opening of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"A few months ago, I visited Baku to participate in COP29. Shortly after, I extend my congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev for hosting such a well-organized event in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, I commend each of you for the significant outcomes achieved at COP29. We all know the negotiations were challenging, but in the end, crucial commitments were made regarding climate finance," he said.

Ghebreyesus further highlighted the importance of collective action, mentioning that many countries came together to find shared solutions to global challenges.

“This is not easy, but it is worth it. In fact, this is the only way forward. We live in a time when such agreements are more important than ever. We do not live in a world where problems can be solved only on a national or bilateral basis. We live in a world of interconnected global crises. These require joint solutions. Wars, conflicts, the spread of viruses, poverty, food shortages, inequality, and the major threats and challenges posed by climate change are all present. For each of these issues, collective efforts must be made,” the Director-General concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel