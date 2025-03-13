I keep close ties with Azerbaijan after taking office - Latvia's ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ I have maintained friendly relations with this region, particularly with Azerbaijan, since the Soviet era, Andris Bērziņš, former President of Latvia, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum in Baku, Berzins recalled his good relations with Azerbaijan during his time in office.

"Throughout my presidency, we kept robust relations with this region, particularly with Azerbaijan. I have endeavored to organize numerous practical activities similar to this one, and I am once again engaged in such an event today. The next generation may not completely comprehend historical events; however, we are currently addressing significant global concerns," he said.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan's dynamic engagement in the renewable energy sector, Berzins articulated a keen interest in Azerbaijan's advancements within the domain of neutrino energy technology.

"I would be pleased to see progress in this field, especially for those who are highly active in it. Neutrino energy could potentially become one of the main sources of energy in the next 10 to 20 years. Currently, Europe and other developed countries offer more opportunities for its development," he added.

