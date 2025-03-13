Collaborative approaches provide only viable means to address global threats - WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The sole way to effectively combat global threats is to make joint decisions, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the idea of the US jumping ship from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a blunder that will throw a wrench in the works, causing trouble not just for the WHO but for the entire globe as well.

"The US plays a key role in international aid, accounting for 30 percent of all funds directed towards development assistance. A sudden reduction in this funding has a huge impact on healthcare and humanitarian projects worldwide. An example of this is the significant problems with HIV treatment in more than 50 countries, where the suspension of funding for the AIDS treatment program led to the immediate cessation of services for HIV testing, treatment, and prevention," he said.

Ghebreyesus emphasized significant concerns regarding the provision of tuberculosis treatment and the potential disruption of laboratory networks for detecting measles and rubella, which heightens the danger of localized disease outbreaks and fatalities.



He stated that the financial reductions are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, particularly affecting access to medical treatments for the most vulnerable groups, including refugees and individuals afflicted by violence and illness.

"If these issues continue to develop, we may face an additional 15 million cases of malaria and 107,000 deaths this year," warned the WHO director-general.

He called on the US to reconsider its decision and continue funding at least until long-term solutions are found, and he also urged other partner countries to actively support efforts to preserve vital medical services.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

