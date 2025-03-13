EU sees Turkmenistan as strategic partner in Middle Corridor development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. The European Union views Turkmenistan as a key partner in the Middle Corridor, which strengthens connections between Central Asia and Europe, said Jozef Sikela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Trend reports, citing the delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan.

During his visit to Turkmenistan, Sikela visited the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and met with Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director-General of the Transport and Communications Agency of the Turkmenistan Cabinet of Ministers.

“We consider Turkmenistan a key partner in strengthening ties between Europe and Central Asia. Working together under the Global Gateway initiative, especially through the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, we are creating faster and safer trade routes that will open new opportunities for business, attract investment, and create jobs. Our joint efforts aim to reduce the trade route between Europe and Asia to just 15 days and focus on transforming Turkmenistan into an important trading hub between Asia and Europe,” noted the Commissioner.

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor) connects Europe and Asia through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. This corridor facilitates intermodal logistics for containerized cargo through rail and maritime conveyance.

