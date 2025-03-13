BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ EU supports more inclusive and fair global governance, Charles Michel, the former Prime Minister of Belgium and Honorary President of the European Council, said at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We must be realists about the challenges we face. Over the last five years, the world has experienced crises, tensions, and changes in the global order. Initially, some EU countries believed they could handle the crisis on their own, but it quickly became clear that this wouldn't work," noted Michel.

According to him, it's necessary to uphold a rules-based system, but the existing order does not reflect the realities of the modern world.

"Therefore, we fully support the idea of creating a more inclusive and fair global governance, and the EU is ready to be at the forefront of defending these principles," he mentioned.

Michel also emphasized that for the European Union, attention to its actions is a kind of opportunity.

"We cannot simply stand aside. We must make decisions and become masters of our own fate in order to strengthen the multilateral system in support of a multipolar world," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

