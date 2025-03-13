Azerbaijan ready to continue dialogue with Armenia on issues related to normalization process - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. We note with satisfaction that the negotiations on the text of the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been concluded, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We also reiterate the long-lasting and principled position of Azerbaijan that the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite to allow the signing of the negotiated text. Furthermore, we emphasize the necessity to formally abolish the obsolete and dysfunctional Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE.

We are ready to continue the bilateral dialogue on these and other issues related to the normalization process between the two countries," the statement reads.