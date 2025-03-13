Multilateralism stands vital for addressing global challenges - Finland's former president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Multilateralism plays a crucial role in solving global problems, despite the challenges that exist, Tarja Halonen, the former President of Finland, said at a panel discussion on "Reimagining Multilateralism for a Multipolar World" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"When I arrived here, I was asked about my expectations from this forum. I replied that I hope for frank discussions and at least a small hope for the future. We have just begun, and I hope that moving forward, we will have more opportunities for positive conversations," she said.

Halonen expressed confidence in the importance of updating the system of international relations, including the UN. She emphasized that despite difficulties, the UN remains a central element of multilateral diplomacy.

"The UN model needs updating. For example, it is important to make the Security Council more representative by adding two seats for Africa and one for Asia. We should also discuss abolishing the veto power for individual countries," Halonen stated.

She also highlighted the critical role of specialized UN agencies, such as UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO), in addressing current global challenges.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

