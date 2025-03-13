Azerbaijan grows to shine as globally influental state - former ICESCO chief (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan has not only become a developed country but also a globally influential state, the former Director General of ICESCO Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri told Trend on the sidelines of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

He expressed his great pleasure at being part of the forum and noted that he had participated in all previous forums.

"I was the Director General of ICESCO for 27 years. I first came to Azerbaijan in 2006. Since then, I have been coming back here regularly. We have had meetings with government officials.

Azerbaijan hosting this forum once again reflects its growing influence in the world. Azerbaijan has not only become a developed country but also an influential state in the international arena. I am always proud and happy to be here.

This forum, as a continuation of previous forums, plays a crucial role in establishing dialogues among thinkers from different parts of the world. This forum presents an ideal opportunity to address issues such as the environment, climate change, agriculture, industry, technology, and also the destructive wars that are causing deaths and devastation in many places," the former director general emphasized.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

