Kazakhstan's National Bank puts out Gold Coin investment coin

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 13. The National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced the issuance of the ÚKI investment coin as part of the Gold Coin project—a digital equivalent of an investment coin, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s National Bank.



"The latest financial instrument is now accessible for acquisition via the Tabys mobile platform associated with the Astana International Exchange (AIX). The objective of the Gold Coin initiative is to furnish the populace of Kazakhstan with a viable alternative for investment diversification and capital aggregation within the framework of the digital economy and contemporary technological advancements," said the National Bank.



The National Bank also noted that one unit of the Gold Coin is equivalent to 1/20 of a troy ounce of gold. Its value depends on the gold price set by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the official exchange rate of the tenge to the US dollar, on the day before the purchase/sale.



The ÚKI investment coin will be released and available for purchase starting March 17, 2025. This coin is made of 999.9 gold, with a nominal value of 100 tenge ($0.20), and weighs 31.1 grams per troy ounce.