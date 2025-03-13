Azerbaijan defends its national interests while respecting others' - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan defends its national interests while also respecting the interests of others, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a panel discussion on "Reimagining Multilateralism for a Multipolar World", Trend reports.

Speaking at the XII Global Baku Forum, Bayramov noted that the system of international relations is undergoing a new phase.

“There are geopolitical changes and broader conflicts. It is crucial to find solutions to crises in this area. Many institutions are striving to apply effective approaches. They want to move away from the use of force and bring the parties closer together,” he said.

The minister emphasized that multipolarity means a shift in global power dynamics and the restoration of balance.

“Countries are trying to cooperate more closely from an ideological perspective. Bilateral agreements are given greater priority over larger agreements.

Azerbaijan cooperates with its partners despite conflicts and challenges. We prefer equality. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to multilateral relations. We build relationships with all international organizations. We defend our national interests while respecting the interests of others,” he added.

