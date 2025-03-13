Global Baku Forum runs panel on "Reimagining Multilateralism for Multipolar World" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ A panel discussion on the theme of "Reimagining Multilateralism for a Multipolar World" is taking place as part of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The discussion features Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, former President of Finland Tarja Halonen, Türkiye’s Prime Minister from 2016 to 2018 and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye from 2018 to 2019 Binali Yıldırım, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain from 2002 to 2004 Ana Palacio, President of the 62nd session of the UN General Assembly, former Foreign Minister of North Macedonia in 2000-2001 Srgjan Kerim, former Secretary-General of the League of Arab States from 2001 to 2011 and former Foreign Minister of Egypt from 1991 to 2001 Amr Moussa, Executive Director and founder of the Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee Marc Uzan, and Director of the European Studies Center at Renmin University Wang Yiwei.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Will be updated