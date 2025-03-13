Kazakhstan prioritizes development of comprehensive co-op with EU – Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 13. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with the European Commissioner for International Partnership, Jozef Síkela, Trend reports.

Welcoming the high-ranking representative of the European Union, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan places a high priority on the development of comprehensive cooperation with the EU, which is an important foreign economic and investment partner for Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan remains a key partner of the European Union in Central Asia, and the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation provides a solid foundation for deepening our multifaceted interaction,” said Tokayev.

In turn, Síkela thanked the President for the opportunity to meet and noted that the EU pays great attention to the region.

“This is my first significant mission as the Commissioner for International Partnership. It is no coincidence that I have decided to visit all five Central Asian countries. This clearly demonstrates the European Union’s intention to ensure deeper and more sustainable engagement with Kazakhstan and other countries in the region,” said the European Commissioner.

The interlocutors discussed a number of practical issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on the implementation of existing and new economic projects related to the development of transport corridors, logistics infrastructure, sustainable energy, and digital solutions.

There was also an exchange of views on current regional and global issues. Both sides confirmed their mutual readiness to further coordinate their approaches on the international stage, including within the "Central Asia-European Union" framework.

The European Commissioner for International Partnership is responsible for shaping and implementing the European Union's foreign policy in the areas of international cooperation and development.

