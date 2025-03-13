State reception in honor of President of Uzbekistan held at Elysee Palace

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron held a state reception in honor of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Elysee Palace, Trend reports.

The reception was attended by official delegations of the two countries, members of the Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, famous figures of culture, art and science, representatives of business circles and the public.

Addressing Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasized the historical significance of the talks held today, as a result of which relations between the two countries reached the level of strategic partnership.

In his speech, the French leader welcomed the results of the talks held today and the agreements signed.

"Over several years, we have managed to establish long-term cooperation in such important areas as energy, water management, utilities, transport, and sustainable tourism. As evidence, I can cite the fact that with the support of the French government and the French Development Agency, companies in our country invest in Uzbekistan, added value and jobs are created in the regions, young people learn professions and find their place in life," Macron said.

During the event, the parties expressed their determination to further strengthen Uzbek-French cooperation.