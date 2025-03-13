XII Global Baku Forum off to races with series of panel sessions in full swing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​The XII Global Baku Forum, held under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, continues its work with panel sessions on the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities," Trend reports.

During the panel session titled "Geopolitical Changes: Responsible Partnership versus Competition," moderated by Eka Tkeshelashvili, former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, speeches will be delivered by Charles Michel, former Prime Minister of Belgium and former President of the European Council.

The session will also feature speeches by former President of Latvia and Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga; Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs at the Presidential Administration; Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and former Foreign Minister of Türkiye; Wu Hongbo, former Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs and former UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs; Shafik Gabr, Chairman and CEO of ARTOC Investment and Development Group; and Dimitris Avramopoulos, former Greek Foreign Minister and former European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship.

