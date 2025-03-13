Lack of renewable energy investment to perpetuate climate crisis – Costa Rican official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ If investments in renewable energy fall short of 80 percent, the climate crisis will persist, Rebeca Grynspan, the former Second Vice President of Costa Rica, said in her speech at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“We are witnessing rapid changes in the transportation sector. The rapid development of information technologies is reaching unprecedented levels. Artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and innovations are developing on a daily basis. We must keep pace with these changes and the fast-paced world. Only in this way can we ensure development both within countries and beyond national borders,” she said.

As per Grynspan's analysis, a substantial disparity of $55 trillion exists in the realm of purchasing power parity at present.

"This gap must be filled within the next five years. Forty trillion of that, or 70 percent, comes from the Global South. Multipolarity is not a choice; it is a fact. Multipolarity must be ensured in other parts of the world as well. Geopolitics and national security are complementing each other in many countries, conditioning trade with other countries and defining their objectives. If investments in renewable energy are not increased to at least 80 percent, we will not be able to overcome the climate crisis, and the problems will remain,” she added.

