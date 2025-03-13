Azerbaijan aims to contribute to shaping new realities in region - presidential aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan seeks to contribute to the formation of new realities in the region, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Hajiyev highlighted the concept of "middle power," noting that there are multiple definitions of this term.

"Azerbaijan strives to contribute to shaping new boundaries and realities both in the region and beyond.

From Azerbaijan’s perspective, the status of a middle power is not necessarily defined by military strength, economic potential, or population size. It involves networks of interaction, partnerships, cooperation, and the vulnerabilities of states," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan conducts an active and globally oriented foreign policy.

"In the context of the return of great power competition to the international stage, we are convinced that the time has come for middle powers, regional players, and key states utilizing various technologies," Hajiyev added.

Hajiyev also emphasized that the South Caucasus is viewed as a frontline of progress and an important geopolitical and economic region.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel