Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies increased and four decreased in price compared to March 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 583,513 rials, and one euro is 637,287 rials, while on March 12, one euro was 634,622 rials.

Currency Rial on March 13 Rial on March 12 1 US dollar USD 583,513 580,855 1 British pound GBP 756,609 751,958 1 Swiss franc CHF 660,936 659,927 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,056 57,930 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,915 54,363 1 Danish krone DKK 85,436 85,092 1 Indian rupee INR 6,693 6,663 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,887 158,163 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,893,920 1,885,396 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,390 208,183 100 Japanese yens JPY 405,219 393,713 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,101 74,755 1 Omani rial OMR 1,515,612 1,508,802 1 Canadian dollar CAD 405,219 401,527 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 333,849 331,577 1 South African rand ZAR 31,817 31,920 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,943 15,876 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,704 6,818 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,306 159,576 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,560 44,362 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,854 365,037 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,603 154,895 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,551,896 1,544,827 1 Singapore dollar SGD 438,159 436,578 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 480,085 477,882 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,740 19,658 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 278 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,097 416,222 1 Libyan dinar LYD 121,031 120,468 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,626 80,358 100 Thai baht THB 1,727,024 1,720,515 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,745 131,591 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,960 399,592 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 823,008 819,260 1 euro EUR 637,287 634,622 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 118,669 118,814 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,370 209,178 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,444 35,311 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,239 8,153 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 178,458 177,582 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 343,243 341,680 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,016,305 1,011,909 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,498 53,256 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,766 166,068 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,953 8,925

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 770,377 rials and $1 costs 705,373 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 749,393 rials, and the price of $1 totals 686,160 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1.01 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel