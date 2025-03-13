Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 13

Iran Materials 13 March 2025 11:09 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies increased and four decreased in price compared to March 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 583,513 rials, and one euro is 637,287 rials, while on March 12, one euro was 634,622 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 13

Rial on March 12

1 US dollar

USD

583,513

580,855

1 British pound

GBP

756,609

751,958

1 Swiss franc

CHF

660,936

659,927

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,056

57,930

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,915

54,363

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,436

85,092

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,693

6,663

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,887

158,163

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,893,920

1,885,396

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,390

208,183

100 Japanese yens

JPY

405,219

393,713

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,101

74,755

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,515,612

1,508,802

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

405,219

401,527

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

333,849

331,577

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,817

31,920

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,943

15,876

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,704

6,818

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,306

159,576

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,560

44,362

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,854

365,037

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,603

154,895

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,551,896

1,544,827

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

438,159

436,578

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

480,085

477,882

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,740

19,658

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

278

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,097

416,222

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

121,031

120,468

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,626

80,358

100 Thai baht

THB

1,727,024

1,720,515

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,745

131,591

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,960

399,592

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

823,008

819,260

1 euro

EUR

637,287

634,622

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

118,669

118,814

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,370

209,178

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,444

35,311

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,239

8,153

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

178,458

177,582

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

343,243

341,680

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,016,305

1,011,909

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,498

53,256

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,766

166,068

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,953

8,925

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 770,377 rials and $1 costs 705,373 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 749,393 rials, and the price of $1 totals 686,160 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1.01 million rials.

