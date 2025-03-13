Azerbaijan, North Macedonia possess vast potential for enhanced co-op - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan and North Macedonia possess vast potential for expanded cooperation, the political analyst Azer Garayev said in an interview with Trend.

"Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia were established in June 1995. Over the years, political dialogue has developed consistently, and an environment of cooperation based on mutual trust has been formed. The Republic of North Macedonia supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

After the Second Karabakh War in 2020, North Macedonia has been one of the European countries that clearly supported Azerbaijan’s position. Both countries continue to support each other in international organizations. Azerbaijan and North Macedonia effectively collaborate within organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)," he said.

According to Garayev, in recent years, the bilateral political dialogue has entered a new phase.

Official visits and political consultations indicate an intensification of activities in this direction. The official visit of North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, to Azerbaijan in the coming days is proof of this. As President Ilham Aliyev noted during his statement with President Siljanovska-Davkova to the press, both countries are working actively to enhance bilateral relations.

"I am glad that the political dialogue between our countries is assuming a dynamic nature. Our second meeting with Madam President in a short period of time is clear evidence of that," said the President of Azerbaijan.

As Garayev explains, additional measures should be taken to develop our political relations. Relevant state institutions should be in close contact, of course. At the same time, opportunities in the economic sphere and in the field of investment should be explored. Siljanovska-Davkova, in turn, expressed hope that the two countries could achieve stronger cooperation in the coming years. These statements further prove that the leadership of both countries is deeply interested in expanding cooperation, and there are ample opportunities for doing so.

The political analyst noted that there is untapped potential for economic cooperation.

"Economic relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia have not yet reached their full potential, but significant opportunities exist for further development. Trade turnover between the two countries is growing. There are interesting opportunities for Azerbaijani companies in the North Macedonian market, and there are also similar opportunities for North Macedonian businesses in Azerbaijan. At the end of last year, the two countries began cooperation in the energy sector, and Azerbaijan has started supplying gas to North Macedonia. As the President of our country mentioned, Azerbaijan will regularly supply natural gas to the North Macedonian market this year. There are even plans to increase the volume of gas supply in the future," he added.

Garayev highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic role in European energy security:

"Through the Southern Gas Corridor and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, Azerbaijani natural gas is transported to Europe, contributing to the diversification of energy sources and routes. Azerbaijan's gas exports stabilize the energy supply to Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, and other countries. With North Macedonia now included among the countries receiving Azerbaijani gas, Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensuring energy security in Europe naturally encourages other countries to cooperate with Azerbaijan in this area. As President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized, Europe needs Azerbaijani gas," the political analyst said.

Garayev also noted that transportation projects involving Azerbaijan in the region, such as the Middle Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, provide new opportunities for North Macedonia.

"North Macedonia is interested in integrating into transport hubs connecting Europe and Asia. In this regard, Baku can serve as a strategic partner. Azerbaijan’s location at the intersection of East-West and North-South transport corridors facilitates North Macedonia’s access to the South Caucasus region and Central Asia. This will strengthen the logistics links between the two countries and allow for an increase in trade volume," he added.

The expert emphasized that deepening cooperation in the energy sector, increasing trade turnover, exploring investment opportunities, and collaboration in education and culture would serve the interests of both countries.

"Relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia are developing in a friendly and strategic cooperation environment. In the context of Europe’s energy security and ensuring stability in the region, the Baku-Skopje line holds special significance. Projects in energy, trade, transportation, and other fields will not only serve the mutual interests of both countries but will also contribute to sustainable development in the region as a whole," he concluded.

