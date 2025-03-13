European commissioner shines spotlight on Middle Corridor's role in grand scheme of things

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor—the Middle Corridor—is crucial for both Europe and the entire Central Asian region, said Jozef Sikela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, in his post on X, Trend reports.

"Central Asia is a 340 billion euro economy, growing at an average rate of 5 percent per year. The region holds vast reserves of critical raw materials and has a strong demand for high-tech solutions that Europe can provide," emphasized Sikela.

He added that the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor will help diversify trade routes between Asia and the EU, shorten the trade route between the EU and Asia to just 15 days, and open new opportunities, create jobs, boost trade, and strengthen the partnership.

"This is a perfect example of win-win cooperation between Europe and our partners," the commissioner said.

Currently, Jozef Sikela is in Central Asia as part of his mission to unlock the full potential of EU-Central Asia cooperation. Under the Global Gateway Strategy, key projects will be delivered, including modern transport corridors, reliable access to critical raw materials, clean energy, and improved digital connectivity. His visit aims to strengthen ties and advance shared goals in the region.

