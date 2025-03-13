Global Baku Forum emerges as one of world’s leading platforms - North Macedonian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ In recent years, the Global Baku Forum has become one of the leading platforms in the world, President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said in her speech at the opening ceremony of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Here, leaders from several generations share their wise and deep thoughts and ideas. It is a forum built around international and regional issues. These issues are especially important in 2025, as this year is seen by many as a year of transition, a year of change. The world is currently transforming into a very different space. Multilateralism is leading to polarization, destabilizing the collective security system," she said.

According to her, the challenges ahead must be faced together.

"I believe that very important issues will be discussed at this year’s Global Baku Forum, and it is a great honor for me to participate here. I sincerely believe that the Global Baku Forum will be a wonderful platform for exchanging ideas," the President added.

