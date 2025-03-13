Kazakhstan, PresightAI focus on strengthening co-op in field of high technologies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 13. Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with the Chairman of the Board of PresightAI, Thomas Pramotedham, Trend reports.

Throughout the meeting, issues related to further strengthening cooperation in the fields of high-performance computing, digital transformation, and the introduction of advanced technologies in Kazakhstan were discussed.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev brought attention to the importance of developing digital infrastructure and emphasized the strategic significance of creating a supercomputer cluster in the country.



Thomas Pramotedham informed President Tokayev about the progress of this project.

Moreover, special emphasis was placed on the localization of technologies and the involvement of Kazakhstani companies in joint projects. The CEO of PresightAI expressed great appreciation for the competence level of local IT companies and confirmed the intention to build long-term partnerships with them.

The gathering also addressed the prospects of the Smart City project in partnership with the Akimat of Astana. Tokayev expressed support for the implementation of AI solutions for managing urban infrastructure. Specifically, the creation of a situational center based on the International Artificial Intelligence Center AlemAI was mentioned, which will help improve the efficiency of urban services.

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation within the framework of key initiatives aimed at the digital transformation and technological development of Kazakhstan.

Presight AI is a leading big data analytics company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), specializing in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to address real-world challenges across various sectors. As a subsidiary of G42, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based technology company, Presight AI focuses on delivering AI-driven solutions that foster societal advancement and digital transformation.