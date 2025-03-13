Global Baku Forum hosts panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ A panel discussion on the topic "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" is being held within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Addressing the panel participants, Charles Michel, the former Prime Minister of Belgium and Honorary President of the European Council, pointed out that the EU supports more inclusive and fair global governance. "We must be realists about the challenges we face. Over the last five years, the world has experienced crises, tensions, and changes in the global order. Initially, some EU countries believed they could handle the crisis on their own, but it quickly became clear that this wouldn't work," he said.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Will be updated