QazaqGaz and SLB to cowork on Kazakhstan’s gas industry AI solutions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 13. Aydyn Akan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC QazaqGaz," and Trygve Randen, Senior Vice President of Digital Products and Solutions at SLB (Schlumberger), signed an agreement to create a joint Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (AI Lab), Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized at the 2025 CERAWeek International Energy Conference. In the course of the signing, the potential for partnership between the two companies was highlighted. The parties also noted that the new laboratory will serve as a platform for implementing AI solutions capable of improving resource management efficiency, optimizing processes, and reducing costs.



"We are confident that combining the advanced technologies and expertise of QazaqGaz and Schlumberger will open new horizons for the development of the gas industry in Kazakhstan. The AI Lab will become a key tool for enhancing competitiveness and introducing global standards in the gas sector," said Aydyn Akan.

During the convening, the stakeholders emphasized their objective to engineer and operationalize cutting-edge AI-driven solutions at the QazaqGaz scientific and technical hub.

SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger) is a leading global provider of technology, services, and solutions to the energy industry. They specialize in areas such as oilfield services, digital technology, and energy transition solutions. SLB offers a wide range of services related to exploration, production, and reservoir management for the oil and gas sector, along with advancements in digital and sustainability solutions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel