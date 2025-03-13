President of North Macedonia expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for hosting Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan for organizing the XII Global Baku Forum, said President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Trend reports.

"I thank President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan for providing the opportunity to gather here, as well as for organizing this important forum, where we can discuss issues of peace, as well as the wars we face—both the war with nature and the wars between nations. This forum is a chance to take the first step toward solving global problems," she told reporters on the sidelines of the forum.

The President emphasized that the world is on the brink of catastrophe. "What is happening in the world and within the United Nations not only sparks great interest but also serious concern. I don’t know how many times humanity has said, 'Never again war,' and yet we keep breaking that promise," she stated.

Siljanovska-Davkova highlighted that the forum offers an opportunity to address many pressing issues, including the status of the United Nations.

"I will participate in a panel on the future agenda. We need to consider what the future will look like if we continue on our current path. Energy issues, competition, and partnership will also be central topics. It is partnership that can save humanity; otherwise, we are headed down a dangerous path toward further division," the president concluded.