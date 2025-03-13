Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Global Baku Forum delivers messages of hope in midst of uncertainty - Albanian president

Politics Materials 13 March 2025 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
Global Baku Forum delivers messages of hope in midst of uncertainty - Albanian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The hosting of the COP29 event was a major success for Azerbaijan. At this forum, we reaffirm the importance of multilateral dialogue as an inclusive mechanism. Turning challenges into opportunities is not just a goal, but a necessity, said the President of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the XII Global Baku Forum, the Albanian President emphasized that the Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), is an important platform for delivering messages of hope amid rising uncertainty.

