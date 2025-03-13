Chairperson of Estonia-Azerbaijan parliamentary working group visits Victory Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ On March 13, Riina Solman, Chair of the Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia), visited Victory Park in Baku as part of her official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Chair laid flowers at the Victory Monument.

The guest was briefed on Victory Park, which was built to honor the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic Victory, and pay tribute to the sacred memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. It was noted that the Victory Arch, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is adorned with 44 columns at the park’s entrance.

The park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.