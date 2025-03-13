Elimination of Minsk Group, its other facilities stands as key factor - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The elimination of the Minsk Group and its other facilities is an important factor, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"In addition, disbandment of the Minsk Group and ancillary frameworks, vestiges of the historical conflict, constitutes a pivotal element," he said.

At the same time, Bayramov said that the Azerbaijani side expects the next step after the conclusion of the negotiation process on the text of the peace agreement to be the elimination of the remaining claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution and other normative legal acts through its constitutional amendments.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel