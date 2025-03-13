Black Sea energy cable project confirms Azerbaijan’s global significance - Eka Tkeshelashvili (Exclusive Interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Black Sea energy cable project not only plays a crucial role in the development of regional infrastructure but also highlights Azerbaijan’s global significance as a country contributing to economic development and security beyond its own region, Former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili told Trend in an exclusive interview.

According to her, the global information agenda is often focused on major geopolitical players such as the US, Europe, or China, as well as on events related to conflicts and wars. However, in practice, real solutions to global challenges require collective action, involving countries with vision and leadership qualities capable of contributing to overall development.

“The Black Sea energy cable project underscores that, beyond global powers, countries with strategic thinking and a willingness to participate in creating new solutions also play a vital role. Azerbaijan is already recognized as a country that has not only achieved significant domestic development but has also become a net contributor to global economic growth and security. This project confirms not only Azerbaijan’s potential but also the results already achieved, which drive development far beyond the region,” Eka Tkeshelashvili noted.

She also emphasized that the partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia cannot be reduced to a single project, as it has been built over decades and represents a strategic alliance that has withstood complex historical challenges.

“One project cannot define the partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. We are strategic allies and brotherly nations throughout history. In modern history, we remain among the closest friends and partners not only in the region but on a broader scale. We see that the strategic wisdom and determination of political leaders have laid the foundation for the most stable strategic connection in the region, which has helped us overcome difficult times and direct our joint efforts toward ensuring common security, prosperity, and economic development,” she said.

According to her, in the context of global logistics transformation triggered by the war in Ukraine and sanctions, the need for alternative routes, including the Middle Corridor, has become even more pressing.

“The war in Ukraine has fundamentally altered the traditional trade route system. For a long time, Russia played a key role in logistics, particularly through northern routes. However, the war has undermined trust in this direction. The imposition of sanctions has made it even more complicated for many countries, increasing the demand for alternative opportunities, not only in trade but also in energy transit and renewable resources. In this context, the role of Azerbaijan and the Caspian region as a whole is becoming crucial,” Eka Tkeshelashvili noted.

She emphasized that even if previous routes through Russia are restored in the future, interest in alternative pathways will persist, and projects such as the Black Sea Cable will remain essential elements of the new global infrastructure.

Eka Tkeshelashvili also highlighted the role of the Baku Global Forum as an important platform for discussing global issues and developing solutions.

“The Baku Global Forum is itself a remarkable outcome, as its entire purpose is to bring together the most distinguished experts and representatives from various countries around the world in one space. It is rare to see such diversity and level of representation. The depth of discussions taking place at the Baku Global Forum is truly unprecedented in many ways. We hope that by the end of the forum, we will have a clearer understanding of the profound transformational shift we are facing in the global order and what realistic and feasible solutions can be implemented to contribute to this change through our collective efforts,” she emphasized.