President Ilham Aliyev spoke at Global Baku Forum about corrupt politicians supporting Armenian diaspora

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President Ilham Aliyev, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, spoke about corrupt politicians who have been supporting the Armenian diaspora for decades, Trend reports.

The head of state pointed out, “We have raised this issue with Armenian representatives and with their new bosses in Brussels. Because now they have changed, the big brother today is Brussels. Until President Trump won, it was the State Department, it was USAID. It was corrupt American politicians like Menendez, who are now facing serious problems. But Menendez should not be the last one. As they say, one swallow does not make a summer. There are many more who put Armenian money in their pockets. I can name them. Their names are known: Mr. Adam Schiff, Mr. Frank Pallone, Madam Nancy Pelosi, and many others, who for decades were receiving money from Armenian diaspora organizations in the United States to attack Azerbaijan and discredit it.”