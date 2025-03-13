Azerbaijani, Syrian foreign ministers to hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Phone talks will take place between Azerbaijani and Syrian foreign ministers, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria has resumed its activities after a 12-year hiatus. This is because there was once an Azerbaijani embassy in Syria. However, later, due to unfriendly actions taken by the former Assad regime against Azerbaijan, the activities of our embassy were suspended. We immediately established communication with the new government, taking into account the new situation and realities.

Before the resumption of the embassy’s activities, an Azerbaijani delegation had visited Syria and held meetings. Our contacts continue. Already, the first humanitarian aid from our country has been provided to Syria. Also, just a few days ago, a decision was made at the Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah to restore Syria’s activities in the OIC. Azerbaijan also supported that decision. In the near future, a phone conversation with Syria's Foreign Minister is planned, and we will discuss a number of issues," he added.

According to him, Azerbaijan supports Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its development.

"From now on, the Azerbaijani state will continue to support humanitarian projects. At the same time, both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations, our country will provide every possible support for Syria to become a fully-fledged actor in the international relations system," Bayramov concluded.

