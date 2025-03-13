IEA chief highlights COP29's success in addressing carbon markets, climate financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The COP29 conference in Baku achieved several important milestones, from decisions on carbon markets to creating better conditions for financing developing countries’ transition to clean energy, said Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), during the 12th Global Baku Forum opening ceremony, Trend reports.

"We’ve seen COP conferences, and their outcomes have varied—some successful, others not. Some took place in a favorable international political climate, while others unfolded under difficult circumstances. COP29 in Baku took place in a very challenging political context. Despite this, I’m pleased to say the conference resulted in several key achievements, including decisions on carbon markets and the creation of favorable conditions for financing developing countries on their path to clean energy," he said.

Birol also mentioned that the government of Azerbaijan and the International Energy Agency organized several high-level dialogues as part of COP29, involving representatives from various countries and governments. These meetings were held in cities worldwide and aimed to bring positions closer together, which, he hopes, contributed to the successful outcome of the conference.

"Climate change is a critical issue that all countries must address," emphasized the head of the Agency.