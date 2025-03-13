Türkiye's efforts to end Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict fail to get uphold from West - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Türkiye's efforts to end the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine did not get the support of the West, Türkiye's MP, the head of the country's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We did everything possible to bring together our Russian and Ukrainian colleagues. Our President also made a speech to put an end to this war at its early stage. Unfortunately, we did not receive enough support from some Western countries and the US. Obviously, they preferred that the war continue, and their position was solely to support Ukraine.

Türkiye is also committed to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and we immediately activated the Montreux Convention. In addition, we persuaded the Russian Federation not to send military ships into the Black Sea, which had the right to pass through the Bosporus," he said.

Cavusoglu noted that the Montreux Convention contains clear provisions, and Türkiye has taken steps to support Ukraine.

"At the same time, we used our relationship with Russia to try to bring the parties to the negotiating table," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel