Global Baku Forum holds special significance today - Bajram Begaj

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Global Baku Forum holds special significance today, said Albanian President Bajram Begaj in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"I'm happy to be in Baku again. The Global Baku Forum is an important event, especially now, as it brings hope in these challenging times. The forum's motto, 'Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities,' is especially meaningful, and I’m confident that all participants will be able to share their ideas and express their views on the current global situation," said Bajram Begaj.

The XII Global Baku Forum will take place from March 13 to 15, 2025. The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will focus on the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

The event will cover key global issues, such as geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery, regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum will bring together over 300 global leaders from more than 60 countries, including over 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, around 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.