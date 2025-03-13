Azerbaijan’s initiatives reshaping global order - countdown to Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. From March 13 to 15, Baku will once again take center stage as a hub for global dialogue, hosting the 12th Global Baku Forum. Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the forum has steadily grown into one of the world’s key platforms for international discourse, attracting high-profile participants, including presidents, prime ministers, ministers, and senior representatives of global organizations.

This year’s forum will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities", reflecting the urgent need for fresh approaches to global governance, diplomacy, and cooperation. Against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical alliances, economic uncertainty, and unresolved conflicts, the discussions at the forum are expected to focus on the role of multilateralism, the future of the United Nations, post-conflict recovery efforts, and the influence of middle powers in shaping the new world order.

The increasing prominence of the Global Baku Forum is closely tied to Azerbaijan’s emergence as a key player in regional and global affairs. Over the years, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, which organizes the event, has evolved into a respected international institution, fostering dialogue on pressing global challenges and promoting understanding among nations. The growing number of participants each year underscores Azerbaijan’s expanding diplomatic reach and its commitment to multilateral engagement.

President Ilham Aliyev has often emphasized the importance of the forum in shaping global discussions. Speaking at last year’s event, he noted that the Global Baku Forum now stands alongside leading international gatherings such as the Davos World Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference. "With respect to the potential of Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the list of participants, we really see that the discussions held annually here in Baku contribute to a better understanding or different important international issues," President Ilham Aliyev remarked.

This recognition reflects Azerbaijan’s broader foreign policy strategy - one that balances national interests with a commitment to global dialogue and conflict resolution. As a country that has successfully navigated complex regional dynamics while fostering economic growth and political stability, Azerbaijan is increasingly seen as a bridge between different geopolitical blocs.

This year’s forum is set to gather around 400 influential figures, including more than 50 current and former heads of state and government, alongside Nobel laureates, UN officials, scholars, and policymakers. The discussions will span a wide array of critical global issues, including: geopolitical shifts and responsible partnership, multilateralism in a multipolar world, post-conflict recovery and regional stability, the future of the United Nations, as well as climate change and sustainable development – with a special focus on the results of COP29

As global instability continues to challenge traditional diplomatic frameworks, platforms like the Global Baku Forum are becoming increasingly essential. By bringing together diverse voices from across the world, the forum offers a unique opportunity to explore common solutions to shared challenges.

The event’s growing influence is also a testament to Azerbaijan’s role as a trusted mediator and reliable partner in global affairs. Its ability to convene high-level discussions reflects not only its geopolitical significance but also the country’s commitment to fostering peace and stability on the international stage.

At a time when international tensions run high, the Global Baku Forum serves as a reminder that dialogue remains the most effective tool for conflict resolution, economic cooperation, and sustainable development. By hosting this forum, Azerbaijan continues to reinforce its position as a key player in shaping the global conversation - one that prioritizes diplomacy, multilateralism, and shared progress.