Bulgaria commits to railway investment within Azerbaijan-led Middle Corridor - Rosen Plevneliev (Exclusive interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Bulgaria plans to invest $1.8 billion in railway network as part of Azerbaijan-led Middle Corridor, said former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We are making this investment to link the highly modern Baku port with Europe. Cargo from China will arrive in Baku, travel via the Baku-Kars railway, pass through Türkiye, and then move from the Turkish border to Serbia via Bulgaria. We are building high-speed rail, ensuring that in a few years, there will be a modern railway connection from Baku to the heart of Europe along the Middle Corridor," Plevneliev said.

He emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to new strategic projects that will yield significant results.

"The Southern Gas Corridor is already expanding and will supply even more gas to Europe and Bulgaria. Bulgaria will serve as a hub for new gas interconnectors with Romania, Serbia, and Greece, allowing Azerbaijani gas to reach Central and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine. We have a clear agreement on this," he added.

Plevneliev also highlighted Bulgaria’s role in the emerging green energy corridor, which will connect the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan with Europe.

"This project will attract billions in investment and boost trade. Countries like Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, and Georgia see this green energy corridor as just as important as the Southern Gas Corridor. In the coming days, our ministers will be working to achieve concrete results," he noted.

He also praised the Global Baku Forum as a key platform for international cooperation and sustainable development.

"The forum will bring together a large number of current and former heads of state and government from around the world, representing nearly every continent. It’s an inclusive platform where all key players - China, Europe, the U.S., Central Asia, Africa - will have a voice. We will listen, exchange ideas, and seek long-term, sustainable solutions. This is possible thanks to the legacy of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center," he said.

Plevneliev added that the forum will build on the outcomes of COP29, where he was part of the Advisory Council under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

"I saw firsthand how complex the negotiations were, but we achieved results of historic significance. Now, we must move forward toward COP30. The forum will also focus on new technologies, AI regulation, and the role of young leaders in tackling global challenges. We will hear fresh perspectives on shaping the future and discuss concrete steps for advancing technology and AI governance. It promises to be a fascinating event," he concluded.