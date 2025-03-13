We provided financial assistance to more than 80 countries during COVID time - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. We chaired the Non-Aligned Movement, the institution of 120 countries, and actively supported member states in different situations, including during the COVID time, providing humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 80 countries, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The head of state pointed out, “At the same time, through active communication with European actors, we have seen our role as a kind of bridge builder between the Global South and the Global North.”