European monitoring mission is actually reconnaissance mission of EU - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 13 March 2025 12:24 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Deadly weapons, which they supplied to Armenia, are aimed at us. They maybe be needed in other places, are being sent to Armenia, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“The so-called European monitoring mission, which is actually a reconnaissance mission of the European Union, is spying day and night on our border, looking just for places where they can penetrate. We have enough intelligence information on this so-called monitoring mission,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

