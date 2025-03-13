Fragmented world generates new centers of power - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ New centers of power are emerging in a fragmented world, Türkiye's MP, the head of the country's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We are living at a turning point in world history and are witnessing the change of the international system. This shift has not only theoretical significance—it is happening right before our eyes. China is strengthening its global influence. At the same time, the new US administration is taking steps that question the norms and values of the international order created by the US itself. Russia's actions, both within the country and in the region, are changing the architecture of European security. Against the backdrop of these processes, the European Union is striving to develop a strategy for autonomy, adapting to global changes," he said.

He observed that in a disaggregated global landscape, novel loci of authority are surfacing.

"We are talking about the Global South—countries and players who seek to take a more significant role in shaping the new world order, based on justice and clear principles. And it is important for the Global West to also recognize this new reality," Cavusoglu emphasized.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

