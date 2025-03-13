Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign state border treaty alongside several agreements

Tajikistan Materials 13 March 2025 11:58 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Tajik president's office

Abdullo Janob
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 13.​ Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have signed an agreement on the state border, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed following talks between the heads of state of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, marking a significant step in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

The signing also included a Joint Statement on further strengthening friendship and good neighborliness between the nations.

In addition to the border agreement, several key documents were signed, opening new avenues for the development of bilateral cooperation:

- A Memorandum of Cooperation in Export between the Export Agency of the Government of Tajikistan and the State Institution "Center for the Development and Promotion of Exports" Kyrgyz Export;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation in Veterinary Affairs between the Food Safety Committee of Tajikistan and the Veterinary Service of Kyrgyzstan;

- A Protocol between the Customs Service of Tajikistan and the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan on mutual exchange of information on goods and vehicles moved between the two countries;

- A Cooperation Program between the districts of Lakhsh (Tajikistan) and Chon-Alai (Kyrgyzstan) for 2025-2027 in trade, economic, and cultural spheres;

- A Cooperation Program between the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan and the Osh Region of Kyrgyzstan for 2025-2030 in trade, economic, and cultural spheres;

- An Agreement on establishing sister city ties between the capitals of the two countries – Dushanbe and Bishkek;

- Cooperation programs in physical culture, youth policy, and architecture;

- Memoranda of Understanding in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, and construction.

