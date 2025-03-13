Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign state border treaty alongside several agreements

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 13. Tajikistan and
Kyrgyzstan have signed an agreement on the state border, Trend reports.
The agreement was signed following talks between the heads of
state of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, marking a significant step in
strengthening the relations between the two countries.
The signing also included a Joint Statement on further
strengthening friendship and good neighborliness between the
nations.
In addition to the border agreement, several key documents were
signed, opening new avenues for the development of bilateral
cooperation:
- A Memorandum of Cooperation in Export between the Export
Agency of the Government of Tajikistan and the State Institution
"Center for the Development and Promotion of Exports" Kyrgyz
Export;
- A Memorandum of Cooperation in Veterinary Affairs between the
Food Safety Committee of Tajikistan and the Veterinary Service of
Kyrgyzstan;
- A Protocol between the Customs Service of Tajikistan and the
State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan on mutual exchange of
information on goods and vehicles moved between the two
countries;
- A Cooperation Program between the districts of Lakhsh
(Tajikistan) and Chon-Alai (Kyrgyzstan) for 2025-2027 in trade,
economic, and cultural spheres;
- A Cooperation Program between the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous
Region of Tajikistan and the Osh Region of Kyrgyzstan for 2025-2030
in trade, economic, and cultural spheres;
- An Agreement on establishing sister city ties between the
capitals of the two countries – Dushanbe and Bishkek;
- Cooperation programs in physical culture, youth policy, and
architecture;
- Memoranda of Understanding in various sectors, including
industry, agriculture, and construction.