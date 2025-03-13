Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign state border treaty alongside several agreements

- A Memorandum of Cooperation in Export between the Export Agency of the Government of Tajikistan and the State Institution "Center for the Development and Promotion of Exports" Kyrgyz Export;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation in Veterinary Affairs between the Food Safety Committee of Tajikistan and the Veterinary Service of Kyrgyzstan;

- A Protocol between the Customs Service of Tajikistan and the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan on mutual exchange of information on goods and vehicles moved between the two countries;

- A Cooperation Program between the districts of Lakhsh (Tajikistan) and Chon-Alai (Kyrgyzstan) for 2025-2027 in trade, economic, and cultural spheres;

- A Cooperation Program between the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan and the Osh Region of Kyrgyzstan for 2025-2030 in trade, economic, and cultural spheres;

- An Agreement on establishing sister city ties between the capitals of the two countries – Dushanbe and Bishkek;

- Cooperation programs in physical culture, youth policy, and architecture;

- Memoranda of Understanding in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, and construction.